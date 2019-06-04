Taylor-Fletcher celebrates Blackpool's memorable play-off final victory in 2010

18 pictures from Gary Taylor-Fletcher's memorable spell at Blackpool

Following today's news that Gary Taylor-Fletcher has decided to call it a day, we've taken a look back at some of his most memorable moments in tangerine.

Take a look through our gallery below:

GTF signed for the Seasiders in 2007 alongside Stephen Crainey
GTF signed for the Seasiders in 2007 alongside Stephen Crainey
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
His first goal for the club came in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves in August 2007
His first goal for the club came in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves in August 2007
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Taylor-Fletcher scored his first goal at Bloomfield Road in a 2-1 win against Hull City
Taylor-Fletcher scored his first goal at Bloomfield Road in a 2-1 win against Hull City
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Taylor-Fletcher netted a brace in Blackpool's thrilling 5-3 win against Charlton in February 2008
Taylor-Fletcher netted a brace in Blackpool's thrilling 5-3 win against Charlton in February 2008
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5