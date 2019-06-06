Could any of these free agents be the answer for the Seasiders?

18 free agents Blackpool FC could consider signing

Blackpool are continuing their summer recruitment drive for the 2019/20 League One campaign.

But could any of these free agents end up at Bloomfield Road next season?

The former Pool favourite was recently released by Stoke City and at 33 might fancy a return home.

1. Charlie Adam

The striker has yet to sign a fresh deal with MK Dons after his 22 goals helped his side gain promotion to League One.

2. Kieran Agard

The 27-year-old striker was released by Charlton Athletic at the end of last season.

3. Nicky Ajose

Kieran Agards strike partner, who was close to joining Pool last year, is also out of contract at MK Dons after netting 19 times last season.

4. Chuks Aneke

