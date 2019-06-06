18 free agents Blackpool FC could consider signing Blackpool are continuing their summer recruitment drive for the 2019/20 League One campaign. But could any of these free agents end up at Bloomfield Road next season? 1. Charlie Adam The former Pool favourite was recently released by Stoke City and at 33 might fancy a return home. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Kieran Agard The striker has yet to sign a fresh deal with MK Dons after his 22 goals helped his side gain promotion to League One. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Nicky Ajose The 27-year-old striker was released by Charlton Athletic at the end of last season. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Chuks Aneke Kieran Agards strike partner, who was close to joining Pool last year, is also out of contract at MK Dons after netting 19 times last season. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5