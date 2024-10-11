Four temporary additions joined the Seasiders in the most recent transfer window, and some of them look set to follow in the footsteps of some of the players that have come before them.

Southampton’s Dom Ballard has looked bright as part of a front two with Kyle Joseph, Brighton & Hove Albions’ Odel Offiah has been an impressive figure at the back, and Everton’s Harry Tyrer has cemented his position as first-choice keeper.

Meanwhile, there were also some positive signs from Ipswich Town’s Elkan Baggott before the defender suffered an injury at the start of the season.

We asked Blackpool fans for some of their favourite loanees throughout the years.

Here’s some of their answers, as well as a few additional players who also standout during their time on the Fylde Coast:

DJ Campbell DJ Campbell was on loan with the Seasiders on two occasions, and helped them on their way to the Premier League, before returning on permanent deal for the campaign in the top flight.

Charlie Adam Charlie Adam was another member of Blackpool's Premier League squad who was originally on loan at Bloomfield Road. The midfielder joined the club on a temporary deal from Rangers in 2009 before the deal was made permanent.

Stephen Dobbie Stephen Dobbie enjoyed four loan stints with the Seasiders, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 56 appearances.

Joe Hart Joe Hart featured five times for the Seasiders in 2007, before going on to win several honours including two Premier League titles with Manchester City and three Scottish Premierships with Celtic.

Wes Hoolahan Wes Hoolahan initially spent time on loan with Blackpool during the 2006/07 season, before making the move on a permanent basis the following year.