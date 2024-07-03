Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a six-year deal with the West London club following an impressive season in the Championship with Leicester City.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists as the Foxes won promotion to the Premier League after topping England’s second tier.

Leicester’s Championship-winning manager Enzo Maresca has already made the move to Stamford Bridge this summer, and now one of his key players look set to join him.

Dewsbury-Hall spent time at Bloomfield Road back in 2020, where in 10 appearances for the Seasiders he found the back of the net four times, as well as being on hand with one assist.

He was signed by Simon Grayson in the January transfer window, but the ex-Leeds United, Preston North End and Sunderland boss was sacked the following month, with David Dunn taking over as caretaker manager before the permanent appointment of Neil Critchley.

Dewsbury-Hall’s time under the Seasiders’ current head coach didn’t last long, with the campaign cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For what he’s achieved since, he’s certainly one of the more notable names to spend time on loan at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s a look at some of the others who have gone on to play in the Premier League:

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has made the move to Chelsea in a £30million deal.

Morgan Rogers spent the second half of 2022/23 season with the Seasiders on loan from Manchester City. He departed the Etihad for Middlesbrough last summer, but was snapped up by Aston Villa in January, where he has impressed. The 21-year-old will be playing in the Champions League next season after the Birmingham club finished in the top four of the Premier League.

Ellis Simms scored 10 times in 24 appearances while on loan with the Seasiders from Everton back in 2021. For the Toffees, he found the back of the net once in 12 Premier League outings before departing the club last summer to make the permanent move to Coventry in the Championship.

Sean Longstaff was on loan with the Seasiders during the 2017/18 season, during which time he made 45 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and assisting six. Last season with Newcastle, the midfielder was able to experience life in the Champions League following a top four finish the year before.

John Lundstram featured 18 times for Blackpool during the 2014/15 season- while on loan from Everton. He later went on to enjoy a stint in the Premier League with Sheffield United, making 62 appearances in the top flight.