Bloomfield Road

15 things you'll only know if you're a Blackpool fan

From the Matthews Final to Blackpool's all-time record goalscorer, these are the 15 things that only a true Blackpool FC fan will know or understand.

Did we miss any others?

The hashtag #OystonOut must be included with every Blackpool-related tweet

1. #OystonOut

The hashtag #OystonOut must be included with every Blackpool-related tweet
jpress
Buy a Photo
Despite being dubbed the Matthews final, it was actually Stan Mortensen who scored a hat trick in Blackpools FA Cup final win in 1953

2. Stan Mortensen

Despite being dubbed the Matthews final, it was actually Stan Mortensen who scored a hat trick in Blackpools FA Cup final win in 1953
jpress
Buy a Photo
At least once a month every Blackpool fan must re-watch Charlie Adams free kick against Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final

3. Charlie Adam's free kick

At least once a month every Blackpool fan must re-watch Charlie Adams free kick against Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final
jpress
Buy a Photo
Every time Blackpool embark on a winning run, fans will reminisce about the perfect 10

4. The 'perfect 10'

Every time Blackpool embark on a winning run, fans will reminisce about the perfect 10
jpress
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4