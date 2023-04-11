News you can trust since 1873
15 of our best fan pictures from Blackpool's Easter Monday trip to Luton Town

Just under 500 Blackpool fans made the trip to Bedfordshire on Easter Monday for Blackpool’s clash against Luton Town.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

The Seasiders produced a much improved performance in Stephen Dobbie’s first game in charge only to succumb to a third successive 3-1 defeat.

Despite the result, there was much to be positive about heading into next Saturday’s home clash against bottom side Wigan Athletic.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

The Seasiders delivered a much better display in Dobbie's first game in charge

1. Thumbs up

The Seasiders delivered a much better display in Dobbie's first game in charge Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Luton Town v Blackpool

2. 1

Luton Town v Blackpool Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Luton Town v Blackpool

3. 2

Luton Town v Blackpool Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Luton Town v Blackpool

4. 3

Luton Town v Blackpool Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

