15 of our best fan pictures from Blackpool's Easter Monday trip to Luton Town
Just under 500 Blackpool fans made the trip to Bedfordshire on Easter Monday for Blackpool’s clash against Luton Town.
The Seasiders produced a much improved performance in Stephen Dobbie’s first game in charge only to succumb to a third successive 3-1 defeat.
Despite the result, there was much to be positive about heading into next Saturday’s home clash against bottom side Wigan Athletic.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
