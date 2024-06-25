Out of those included on Blackpool’s released list last month, Callum Connolly and Matty Virtue have joined Stockport County and Fleetwood Town respectively, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery are yet to find new homes.

Elsewhere in the division, other players are in similar positions and are searching for their next opportunity ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Meanwhile, some remain in negotiations with their current clubs, but the June 30 deadline is approaching for them to agree terms before officially becoming free agents.

Here’s some of the League One players who are currently without clubs for next season:

Marvin Ekpiteta is still searching for a new club following his departure from Blackpool. The defender made 143 appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road following his move from Leyton Orient in 2020.

Former Wolves midfielder Jack Price joined Shrewsbury Town back in March. While the 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of this month, he's been offered the opportunity to continue training with the Shrews with a view of earning himself a new deal.

Louie Sibley has been with Derby County throughout the entirety of his career, but is yet to agree a new deal with the Rams ahead of the conclusion of his contract.

Herbie Kane scored nine goals and provided five assists for Barnsley last season, but will not be at Oakwell next season with his contract expiring this summer.

Devante Cole is also among those who will depart Barnsley this summer. The striker found the back of the net 18 times in the most recent League One season.