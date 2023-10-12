News you can trust since 1873
15 free agents Blackpool could still sign including former West Ham and Spurs stars - gallery

There are some free-agents who have graced the Premier League that remain without a club after being released this summer.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

Blackpool are one of the select few clubs who are in League One action this weekend, as they host Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

The international break is here, but the Tangerines complete the second part of their double-game week after disposing of Liverpool's under-21's side in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. Kylian Kouassi was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick with Albie Morgan and Andy Lyons on target. Paul Glatzel and Mateusz Musialowski scored for the Premier League outfit but it wasn't enough, and now Blackpool are good value to progress in the competition.

Blackpool over the course of their season have been dealt some injuries to contend with, some serious and some that have kept players out for a few games here and there. You always try and equip yourself with the squad capable of achieving your goal, but sometimes you just can't anticipate what might happen.

The January transfer window is just over two months away, and there's already some talk of who might go where in the division. When we enter the New Year, we'll have a good indicator of what the division might look like, but the window is also an opportunity to either get you out of the rut you're in or further help you achieve your goals. Blackpool are 10th right now, and four points off of the play-offs. Is there a need for reinforcements?

There are several players available to Blackpool and their League One rivals right now, who are still without a club. Flick through to see who is available, and whether you'd like them to sign terms at Bloomfield Road.

Last club: Cardiff City

1. Connor Wickham

Last club: Cardiff City

Last club: Luton Town

2. Matt Macey (Keeper)

Last club: Luton Town Photo: Eddie Keogh

Last club: Coventry City

3. Todd Kane

Last club: Coventry City Photo: Getty Images

Last club: Nottingham Forest

4. Lyle Taylor

Last club: Nottingham Forest Photo: Getty Images

Last club: Bournemouth

5. Junior Stanislas

Last club: Bournemouth Photo: Getty Images

Last club: Bolton Wanderers

6. Kieran Lee

Last club: Bolton Wanderers Photo: Steve Ellis

