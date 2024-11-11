15 cracking retro pictures of the Bloomfield Road faithful enjoying Blackpool and a pint in the pub

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Sometimes it’s not always possible to get to the big game.

So what better way to enjoy Blackpool in action than a trip down the pub with your mates to cheer on the Seasiders.

It’s a time-old traditional – so we’ve dipped into our photo archives to show you don’t always have to be at the big games to have a good time.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you might know from these images of supporters enjoying the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil and the 2010 Championship Play-Off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Seasiders supporters watching the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil Town at Cahoots bar in Blackpool.

1. Blackpool fans in the pub

Seasiders supporters watching the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil Town at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. Photo: Mark Pearson

2. Blackpool fans in the pub

Seasiders supporters watching the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil Town at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. Photo: Mark Pearson

3. Blackpool fans in the pub

Seasiders supporters watching the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil Town at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. Photo: Mark Pearson

4. Blackpool fans in the pub

Seasiders supporters watching the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil Town at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. Photo: Mark Pearson

5. Blackpool fans in the pub

Seasiders supporters watching the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil Town at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. Photo: Mark Pearson

6. Blackpool fans in the pub

Seasiders supporters watching the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil Town at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. Photo: Mark Pearson

