15 cracking retro pictures of the Bloomfield Road faithful enjoying Blackpool and a pint in the pub

So what better way to enjoy Blackpool in action than a trip down the pub with your mates to cheer on the Seasiders.
It’s a time-old traditional – so we’ve dipped into our photo archives to show you don’t always have to be at the big games to have a good time.
See if you can spot yourself or someone you might know from these images of supporters enjoying the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil and the 2010 Championship Play-Off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.
1. Blackpool fans in the pub
Seasiders supporters watching the 2007 League One Play-Off final against Yeovil Town at Cahoots bar in Blackpool. Photo: Mark Pearson
