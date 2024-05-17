Blackpool have been among the EFL clubs to announce their retained and released lists in the last few weeks, with Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery all confirmed to be leaving Bloomfield Road at the conclusion of their contracts.

Some free agents have already been snapped up, including Jonson Clarke-Harris- who has returned to Rotherham United following his departure from Peterborough.

There are a number of other available players that could bring something to the Seasiders squad, as Neil Critchley’s look to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs in the recent campaign.

Here’s some of the notable free agents released by those in League One and the clubs relegated from the Championship:

1 . Sean Raggett Sean Raggett featured regularly for League One champions Portsmouth last season, but will depart Fratton Park this summer after 239 games for the club. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

2 . Connor Wickham Connor Wickham is a free agent again following his short stint with Charlton Athletic. The former Sunderland and Ipswich forward scored once in four games during his time at Valley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3 . Joe Rafferty Former Preston North End defender Joe Rafferty is among the players to be released by Portsmouth this summer. The 30-year-old featured 39 times last season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4 . Herbie Kane Herbie Kane scored nine goals and provided five assists last season for Barnsley. The midfielder is among the players who have been released by the Tykes. Photo: Alex Livesey

5 . Stephen Humphrys Stephen Humphrys scored nine times in 38 games for Wigan Athletic last season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker