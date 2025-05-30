13 League One free agents Blackpool could look to - including departing ex-Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town figures

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th May 2025, 10:00 BST
A number of League One players will be available as free agents this summer.

Blackpool could look to this market as they aim to improve their squad throughout Steve Bruce’s first pre-season at Bloomfield Road – following his appointment back in September.

The Seasiders have already been linked with a number of free agents in the last few weeks, while they continue their own talks to keep both Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington on the Fylde Coast beyond their current deals.

Here’s a closer look at some of the out of contract players from last season’s League One:

Left winger Josh Koroma scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 37 League One appearances for Huddersfield Town last season.

1. Josh Koroma

Blackpool have been linked with a couple of centre backs already this summer. Donovan Pines made 24 appearances for Barnsley last season.

2. Donovan Pines

Sean Roughan made 46 appearances for Lincoln City in League One last season.

3. Sean Roughan

Centre back Matty Pearson featured 29 times for Huddersfield Town in League One last season, and has already reportedly entered talks with Bradford City according to Alan Nixon.

4. Matty Pearson

Ricky-Jade Jones departed Peterborough United earlier this month having scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 46 League One outings last season.

5. Ricky-Jade Jones

Cameron Humphreys remains in negotiations with Rotherham United, after making 40 league appearances for the Millers last season.

6. Cameron Humphreys

