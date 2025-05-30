Blackpool could look to this market as they aim to improve their squad throughout Steve Bruce’s first pre-season at Bloomfield Road – following his appointment back in September.

The Seasiders have already been linked with a number of free agents in the last few weeks, while they continue their own talks to keep both Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington on the Fylde Coast beyond their current deals.

Here’s a closer look at some of the out of contract players from last season’s League One:

1 . Josh Koroma Left winger Josh Koroma scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 37 League One appearances for Huddersfield Town last season.

2 . Donovan Pines Blackpool have been linked with a couple of centre backs already this summer. Donovan Pines made 24 appearances for Barnsley last season.

3 . Sean Roughan Sean Roughan made 46 appearances for Lincoln City in League One last season.

4 . Matty Pearson Centre back Matty Pearson featured 29 times for Huddersfield Town in League One last season, and has already reportedly entered talks with Bradford City according to Alan Nixon.

5 . Ricky-Jade Jones Ricky-Jade Jones departed Peterborough United earlier this month having scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 46 League One outings last season.