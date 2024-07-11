13 free agents Blackpool could look at following George Byers move - including ex-Sunderland, Rotherham United and Bristol Rovers figures

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Jul 2024, 18:00 GMT
Blackpool were among a number of clubs linked with a move for George Byers this summer.

The likes of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City were all reported to be interested in the 28-year-old following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, but he has ended up reuniting with former Owls boss Darren Moore at Port Vale in League Two.

During his time on loan at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season, Byers proved to be a popular figure, with many Seasiders fans wanting him back on a permanent deal.

Blackpool’s sporting director David Downes made no secret of his interest in the ex-Watford and Swansea City man, having signed him during his time at Hillsborough, and earlier this year for Neil Critchley’s side.

Despite the addition of Lee Evans earlier this week, the midfield is an area that could still be improved, and with Byers heading to Vale Park, they will need to look at some alternatives.

Here’s some of the other midfielders available on free transfers this summer:

Former Celtic youngster Jamie Lindsay made the move to Rotherham from Ross County back in 2019. The 28-year-old made 21 appearances in his final season at the New York Stadium.

1. Jamie Lindsay

Former Celtic youngster Jamie Lindsay made the move to Rotherham from Ross County back in 2019. The 28-year-old made 21 appearances in his final season at the New York Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Ovie Ejaria was most-recently with Reading, where he made 124 appearances in total after first arriving in 2020. The ex-Liverpool youngster left the Select Car Leasing Stadium in December after his contract mutually terminated due to injury and fitness limiting his first team game time.

2. Ovie Ejaria

Ovie Ejaria was most-recently with Reading, where he made 124 appearances in total after first arriving in 2020. The ex-Liverpool youngster left the Select Car Leasing Stadium in December after his contract mutually terminated due to injury and fitness limiting his first team game time. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
After joining Huddersfield in 2022, Brahima Diarra made 46 appearances in total for the Terriers, but opted the leave the John Smith's Stadium this summer.

3. Brahima Diarra

After joining Huddersfield in 2022, Brahima Diarra made 46 appearances in total for the Terriers, but opted the leave the John Smith's Stadium this summer. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Cafu joined Rotherham from Nottingham Forest last summer, making 32 appearances in the Championship for the club.

4. Cafu

Cafu joined Rotherham from Nottingham Forest last summer, making 32 appearances in the Championship for the club. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Former Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers attacking midfielder Daniel Mandroiu has departed Lincoln City after scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 65 games for the Imps.

5. Daniel Mandroiu

Former Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers attacking midfielder Daniel Mandroiu has departed Lincoln City after scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 65 games for the Imps. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Sam Clucas joined Rotherham as a free agent back in September, and made 32 appearances for the South Yorkshire club. The midfielder has previously played for the likes of Swansea City and Stoke City.

6. Sam Clucas

Sam Clucas joined Rotherham as a free agent back in September, and made 32 appearances for the South Yorkshire club. The midfielder has previously played for the likes of Swansea City and Stoke City. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:George ByersRotherham UnitedBristol RoversDarren MooreBlackpoolBirmingham CityBarnsleyHuddersfield TownPort Vale
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice