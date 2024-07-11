The likes of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City were all reported to be interested in the 28-year-old following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, but he has ended up reuniting with former Owls boss Darren Moore at Port Vale in League Two.

During his time on loan at Bloomfield Road in the second half of last season, Byers proved to be a popular figure, with many Seasiders fans wanting him back on a permanent deal.

Blackpool’s sporting director David Downes made no secret of his interest in the ex-Watford and Swansea City man, having signed him during his time at Hillsborough, and earlier this year for Neil Critchley’s side.

Despite the addition of Lee Evans earlier this week, the midfield is an area that could still be improved, and with Byers heading to Vale Park, they will need to look at some alternatives.

Here’s some of the other midfielders available on free transfers this summer:

1 . Jamie Lindsay Former Celtic youngster Jamie Lindsay made the move to Rotherham from Ross County back in 2019. The 28-year-old made 21 appearances in his final season at the New York Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . Ovie Ejaria Ovie Ejaria was most-recently with Reading, where he made 124 appearances in total after first arriving in 2020. The ex-Liverpool youngster left the Select Car Leasing Stadium in December after his contract mutually terminated due to injury and fitness limiting his first team game time. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3 . Brahima Diarra After joining Huddersfield in 2022, Brahima Diarra made 46 appearances in total for the Terriers, but opted the leave the John Smith's Stadium this summer. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Cafu Cafu joined Rotherham from Nottingham Forest last summer, making 32 appearances in the Championship for the club. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

5 . Daniel Mandroiu Former Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers attacking midfielder Daniel Mandroiu has departed Lincoln City after scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 65 games for the Imps. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales