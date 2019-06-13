12 things you need to know about new Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler
Simon Sadler, a Bispham-born, Hong Kong-based businessman, was this afternoon confirmed as Blackpool's new owner.
Here's everything you need to know about the Seasiders' new man in charge:
Sadler was born in Bispham in October 1969, making him 49 years of age
The businessman attended Warbreck High School
He was a regular at Pool games in the old West Paddock throughout the 1980s
He watched the likes of Eamonn OKeefe and Paul Stewart and describes Andy Garner as his favourite player
