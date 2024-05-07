Blackpool announce retained list - with four first-team players set to depart Bloomfield Road
Blackpool have announced their retained list - with four first team players set to depart Bloomfield Road this summer. Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Shayne Lavery and Matty Virtue are among those who will leave upon the expiry of their current deals. Meanwhile, James Husband remains in discussions with the club.
Options have been exercised on both Sonny Carey and Richard O’Donnell to extend their stints with the Seasiders by a further 12 months.
The announcement of the club’s retained list also confirms the departures of a number of development players, with Dannen Francis, Brad Holmes, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Will Squires and Tayt Trusty all departing.
Here’s the full details:
Remaining under contract: Rob Apter, Jake Beesley, Oliver Casey, Kwaku Donkor, Zak Emmerson, Ryan Finnigan, Jordan Gabriel, Dan Grimshaw, CJ Hamilton, Jaden Jones, Kyle Joseph, Kylian Kouassi, Alex Lankshear, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Owen Moffat, Albie Morgan, Oliver Norburn, Johnson Opawole, Matt Pennington, Dan Sassi, Dom Thompson
Contract options exercised on: Harvey Bardsley, Sonny Carey, Jake Daniels, Jack Moore, Richard O'Donnell
In contract discussions with: James Husband
Players leaving the club: Mackenzie Chapman, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dannen Francis, Brad Holmes, Shayne Lavery, Donovan Lescott, Luke Mariette, Will Squires, Tayt Trusty, Matty Virtue
Loan players returning to parent clubs: George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Karamoko Dembele (Stade Brestois), Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town)
