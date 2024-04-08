11 out of contract League One stars Blackpool should be looking at- including Peterborough United and Barnsley starters

A number of high-profile League One players are out of contract in the summer.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

In the Blackpool squad, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Matty Virtue and Richard O’Donnell are all coming to an end of their current deals. Meanwhile, both Sonny Carey and Mackenzie Chapman are in similar positions, with additional one-year options available for the pair.

As well as dealing with which of their own players they’d like to retain, the Seasiders should also be looking at the situations of others in the third tier of English football.

Here’s some of this summer’s best League One free agents:

Former Wolves midfielder Jack Price joined Shrewsbury Town on a short-term deal last month, and has been working his way back to full fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with ruptured Achilles, which he suffered while in the MLS with Colorado Rapids. He has scored once in two outings for the Shrews so far.

Louie Sibley has been with Derby County throughout the entirety of his career. The midfielder, who was once linked with the likes of West Ham and Leeds United, has scored four times in 34 League One outings this season.

Ex-Liverpool youngster Herbie Kane is out of contract with Barnsley at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has scored eight times in 36 appearances this season.

Josh Knight has recently enjoyed EFL Trophy success with Peterborough United, but his contract with the Posh is set to expire in the summer.

Barnsley defender Jordan Williams has made 41 league appearances this season. The 24-year-old has been at Oakwell since 2018, but his current deal ends at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris has scored seven times in 29 league games this season.

