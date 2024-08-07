10 players that could depart Blackpool on loan this month - including ex-Burnley and Southampton youngsters

The Seasiders get their League One campaign underway against Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm), as they look to put right the disappointment of last season.

Throughout the summer, a number of youngsters have been able to feature alongside the first-team in a number of friendlies.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has admitted some of the players may now benefit from heading out on loan elsewhere, as the club looks to replicate the success Rob Apter has enjoyed away from Bloomfield Road in recent years.

“If you look at the bench, we’ve got some players where we need to think about their future and where they go,” he said after Saturday’s pre-season outing against Crewe Alexandra.

“Rob (Apter) went out on loan last year and benefited from that, so if we’ve got people in that category, who might not play every week, they might benefit from playing in someone else’s team."

Here’s a look at some of the players in the Blackpool squad that could head out on loan:

1 . Dan Sassi Dan Sassi joined Blackpool from Burnley during the January transfer window, but was soon sent out to Rochdale, where he made 10 appearances. He has featured in a number of games throughout the summer, but may need another short-term loan spell somewhere to experience more senior football. Photo: CameraSport

2 . Ryan Finnigan Ryan Finnigan joined the club in January from Southampton, but is yet to make his competitive debut due to injury, but has done well in some of the pre-season games. Perhaps a short-term loan to give him some regular game time could prove beneficial for the midfielder. Photo: CameraSport

3 . Jake Daniels Jake Daniels, who made his senior debut back in 2022, has been able to pick up some minutes so far this summer after spending time on loan with Bradford Park Avenue last season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4 . Jack Moore Jack Moore made his senior debut for the Seasiders back in January, as well as featuring 22 times for Chorley in National League North while out on loan. He's featured in a number of friendlies throughout this summer, and has been used in the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

5 . Alex Lankshear Alex Lankshear made his senior debut for the Seasiders at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, and spent time with Dorking Wanderers last season. During pre-season he has featured in numerous friendlies, but will most likely move away from Bloomfield Road for game time. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth