10 notable loanees picked by the Blackpool faithful- including ex-Manchester City, Liverpool and Rangers figures

The 21-year-old hadn’t played too many senior games before his move to Bloomfield Road from Brest last summer. In 47 outings in all competitions, the attacking midfielder scored nine times and provided 14 assists, as he picked up three awards at the Seasiders’ end of season awards.
Dembele isn’t the first loanee to impress on the Fylde Coast, with a number of notable names having played in Tangerine throughout the years.
Here’s some of the ex-players picked out by the Blackpool faithful on social media:
1. Dembele's success on loan
Karamoko Dembele became the Seasiders' latest successful loanee. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Charlie Patino
Charlie Patino spent last season on loan with the Seasiders from Arsenal, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 37 appearances. The 20-year-old has spent the current campaign with Swansea City, but looks set to leave the Emirates this summer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Josh Bowler
Josh Bowler was initially at Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis after joining from Everton in 2021. Following his departure to Nottingham Forest, he returned to the Fylde Coast on loan last season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Jonjo Shelvey
Jonjo Shelvey, who now plays for Çaykur Rizespor in Turkey, spent time on loan with Blackpool from Liverpool back in 2011. In 10 outings for the Seasiders he scored six times and provided three assists. Photo: Ahmad Mora
5. Peter Clarke
Peter Clarke was initially on loan with Blackpool in 2002, before later returning for two permanent stints with the club. The 42-year-old is still playing, and has just completed a campaign with Warrington Town in National League North. Photo: Paul Gilham
6. Joe Hart
Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart had a very brief stint with the Seasiders, making five appearances while on loan from Manchester City in 2007. The 37-year-old, who is currently with Celtic, has announced he will retire at the end of the current campaign. Photo: Ian MacNicol