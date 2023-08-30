Neil Critchley says things are livening up in the transfer window for Blackpool.

The Seasiders boss is hopeful the club can get another new addition over the line in the next 24 hours.

Critchley expects to be busy in the run up to deadline day, with the summer window closing at 11pm on September 1.

“We think we’re close to one,” Critchley said.

Karamoko Dembele has been linked with Blackpool (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“We’re hopeful we can announce something in the next 24 hours.

“I said on Saturday it was livening up a little bit, and now it seems a bit livelier.

“There’s also been some enquiries about some of our players, so we will have to see if they get followed up and become a bit more concrete in the little time we have left.”

The Tangerines have been linked with ex-Celtic wonder kid Karamoko Dembele in the last 24 hours.

Football Scotland reports that the attacker could make the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Brest- whom he has been with since last summer.

It is understood that the 20-year-old is preparing to undergo a medical ahead a proposed transfer to Blackpool.

“I’ve been aware of him because he’s someone that came through at a very young age and he was in England youth teams,” Critchley added.

“He’s another club’s player so I’m not going to speculate and comment until something else happens.”