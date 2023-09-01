News you can trust since 1873
BLACKPOOL FC: TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE- Follow here for the latest updates

The final day of the summer transfer window has arrived.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:02 BST
Transfer deadline day has arrived (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Transfer deadline day has arrived (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Transfer deadline day has arrived (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Clubs in England have until 11pm to get any last deals over the line.

We will be bringing you the latest news from Bloomfield Road throughout the day.

07:52 BSTUpdated 07:52 BST

Deadline day is here

The final day of the summer transfer window has arrived, and we’ll be bringing you the latest updates ahead of the 11pm deadline.

07:59 BST

The business so far

Here’s closer look at what Blackpool have already done throughout the summer window:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-fc-here-are-the-deals-the-seasiders-have-done-so-far-as-we-enter-the-final-day-of-the-summer-transfer-window-4275006

