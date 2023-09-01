BLACKPOOL FC: TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE- Follow here for the latest updates
The final day of the summer transfer window has arrived.
Clubs in England have until 11pm to get any last deals over the line.
We will be bringing you the latest news from Bloomfield Road throughout the day.
BLACKPOOL FC: TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE- Follow here for the latest updates
Deadline day is here
The final day of the summer transfer window has arrived, and we’ll be bringing you the latest updates ahead of the 11pm deadline.
The business so far
Here’s closer look at what Blackpool have already done throughout the summer window: