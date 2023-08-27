Blackpool suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.

The Seasiders conceded two penalties and saw Ollie Norburn sent off in the disappointing away display.

Neil Critchley’s side have now gone four games without scoring.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Marvin Ekpiteta conceded a penalty in the early stages (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport)

Away day woes

Blackpool found themselves on the back foot after only eight minutes, with Marvin Ekpiteta giving away a penalty with pretty needless a clumsy challenge.

There was no need for the centre back to leap in, with the attempt to claim the ball almost happening in slow-motion.

It was a straightforward decision for the referee to make and the Seasiders could have no complaints.

From the spot kick, Danny Mandroiu was able to send Dan Grimshaw the wrong way.

The biggest strength of Critchley’s side this season has been their defensive work, so starting the game in that matter that put more emphasis on the improvement needed in attack- especially when they had a golden opportunity to open the scoring just before the penalty was awarded.

Ahead of half time, Lincoln doubled their lead, with Ethan Erhahon making a driving run forward, before unleashing a shot which deflected into the top right corner from the edge of the box.

It was far too easy, with no one in defence closing him down quick enough.

Norburn sees red

To make a bad afternoon even worse, the Seasiders saw Norburn sent off in the second half.

Ben House found himself through one on one with Grimshaw, who was able to make an initial save.

As the attacker went to finish the rebound, he was brought down by the Seasiders skipper.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the midfield as a whole, as they just couldn’t utilise possession in the correct manner.

Rhodes’ debut

Jordan Rhodes was introduced slightly earlier than expected, with Shayne Lavery forced off in the 26th minute.

The striker had his moments, and forced a good save from Lukas Jensen just after the half hour mark.