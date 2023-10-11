News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: The best fan photos as the Seasiders faithful enjoy EFL Trophy action at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool fans made their way to Bloomfield Road for the EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST

Neil Critchley’s side came away with a 5-2 victory, with Kylian Kouassi coming off the bench to claim a hat-trick.

Albie Morgan and Andy Lyons also scored in the victory for the Seasiders.

Here are some of the best fan photos from Tuesday night:

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport

2. Blackpool fans

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -

4. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -

6. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -

