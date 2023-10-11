Blackpool fans made their way to Bloomfield Road for the EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s.
Neil Critchley’s side came away with a 5-2 victory, with Kylian Kouassi coming off the bench to claim a hat-trick.
Albie Morgan and Andy Lyons also scored in the victory for the Seasiders.
Here are some of the best fan photos from Tuesday night:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters got behind their side in the EFL Trophy tie at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -