Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his team to take on Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool have named their team to take on Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST

Neil Critchley’s side are yet to concede this season, but will be looking to return to winning ways after drawing their last two games.

Jensen Weir is handed his first start for the Seasiders following his loan move from Brighton, while Jake Beesley also returns to the starting 11.

Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Jensen Weir, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery.

Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Matthew Pennington, Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale.

