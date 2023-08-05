News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his team for the opening game of the season against Burton Albion

Blackpool have named their team for the opening game of the League One season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

The Seasiders welcome Burton Albion to Bloomfield Road this afternoon, as both teams look to make a strong start to the campaign.

This afternoon’s fixture marks Neil Critchley’s first competitive game back in charge of the club.

Here is today’s starting line-up: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Matt Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Jake Beesley. Shayne Lavery, Marvin Ekpiteta, CJ Hamilton.

Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Olly Casey, Dom Thompson, Andy Lyons, Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue, Owen Dale.

