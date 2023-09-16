Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Wycombe Wanderers
Blackpool have named their team to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
The Seasiders will be looking to back up their 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic in their last League One outing before the international break.
Neil Critchley has selected the same starting 11 from that game at Bloomfield Road.
Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Albie Morgan, Ollie Norburn, Jensen Weir, Callum Connolly, Jake Beesley, Jordan Rhodes.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Marvin Ekpiteta, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Owen Dale, Kylian Kouassi.