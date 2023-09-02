Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have now gone five games without finding the back of the net.

Their last outing in League One was their 3-0 defeat away to Lincoln City, while they were on the end of a 5-0 midweek loss to Wolves in the EFL Cup.

Jordan Rhodes is named in the Tangerines starting 11 for the first time this afternoon, while Karamoko Dembele is included on the bench.

Andy Lyons is not involved due to family reasons.

Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Jensen Weir, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Callum Connolly, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley.