Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Reading at Bloomfield Road- with four changes made

Blackpool have named their team to take on Reading at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, and continue their unbeaten start to the season at home.

Neil Critchley has made a number of changes to the team that started in the loss at Adams Park, with Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale and Kylian Kouassi all coming in- with the latter making his league debut for the club.

Shayne Lavery is named on the bench following his spell on the sidelines.

Blackpool have named their team to take on Reading

Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Matty Virtue, Ollie Norburn, Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Sonny Carey, Jensen Weir, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery.

