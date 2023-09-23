Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Reading at Bloomfield Road- with four changes made
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, and continue their unbeaten start to the season at home.
Neil Critchley has made a number of changes to the team that started in the loss at Adams Park, with Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale and Kylian Kouassi all coming in- with the latter making his league debut for the club.
Shayne Lavery is named on the bench following his spell on the sidelines.
Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Matty Virtue, Ollie Norburn, Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Sonny Carey, Jensen Weir, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery.