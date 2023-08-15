Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Port Vale at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool have named their team to take on Port Vale at Bloomfield Road this evening (K.O. 7.45pm).
The Seasiders have picked up four points in their opening two league games.
Neil Critchley has made one change from the 0-0 draw with Exeter City, with Kenny Dougall coming in and Jake Beesley dropping down to the bench.
Meanwhile, Jensen Weir is named among the subs and could make debut, while Callum Connolly and Matthew Pennington are also named in the matchday squad.
Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Kenny Dougall, Andy Lyons, Jake Sonny Carey, Shayne Lavery.
Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Matthew Pennington, Matty Virtue, Jensen Weir, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley.