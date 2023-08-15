News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Port Vale at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool have named their team to take on Port Vale at Bloomfield Road this evening (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:51 BST

The Seasiders have picked up four points in their opening two league games.

Neil Critchley has made one change from the 0-0 draw with Exeter City, with Kenny Dougall coming in and Jake Beesley dropping down to the bench.

Meanwhile, Jensen Weir is named among the subs and could make debut, while Callum Connolly and Matthew Pennington are also named in the matchday squad.

Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Kenny Dougall, Andy Lyons, Jake Sonny Carey, Shayne Lavery.

Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Matthew Pennington, Matty Virtue, Jensen Weir, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley.

