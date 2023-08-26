News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Lincoln City

Blackpool have named their team to take on Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST

Neil Critchley’s side remain unbeaten this season, but have failed to score in their last three outings.

Jordan Rhodes is named on the bench after joining the club on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Callum Connolly and Kenny Dougall come into the starting line-up for Andy Lyons and Jensen Weir.

Blackpool have named their team to take on Lincoln City (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Blackpool have named their team to take on Lincoln City (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Blackpool have named their team to take on Lincoln City (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Lyons is named on the bench after missing parts of training this week after returning to Ireland for family reasons.

Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Callum Connolly, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery.

Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Jensen Weir, Owen Dale, Jordan Rhodes.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyLincoln CityBlackpoolJordan RhodesLNER StadiumCallum ConnollyKenny Dougall