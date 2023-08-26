Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Lincoln City
Blackpool have named their team to take on Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.
Neil Critchley’s side remain unbeaten this season, but have failed to score in their last three outings.
Jordan Rhodes is named on the bench after joining the club on loan from Huddersfield Town.
Meanwhile, Callum Connolly and Kenny Dougall come into the starting line-up for Andy Lyons and Jensen Weir.
Lyons is named on the bench after missing parts of training this week after returning to Ireland for family reasons.
Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Callum Connolly, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery.
Substitutions: Rich O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Jensen Weir, Owen Dale, Jordan Rhodes.