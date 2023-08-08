News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Derby County in the first round of the EFL Cup

Blackpool have named their team to take on Derby County at Pride Park in the first round of the EFL Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:52 BST

Neil Critchley’s side started the new season with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion, while the Rams were on the end of a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic.

From their opener the Seasiders have made seven changes in total.

Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey, James Husband, Andy Lyons, Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Dominic Thompson, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley.

Subs: Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekptieta, Douglas Tharme, Alex Lankshear, Tom Trybull, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Kyle Joseph.

Related topics:Derby CountyNeil CritchleyBlackpoolWigan Athletic