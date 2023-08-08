Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Derby County in the first round of the EFL Cup

Neil Critchley’s side started the new season with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion, while the Rams were on the end of a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic.
From their opener the Seasiders have made seven changes in total.
Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey, James Husband, Andy Lyons, Matty Virtue, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Dominic Thompson, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley.
Subs: Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekptieta, Douglas Tharme, Alex Lankshear, Tom Trybull, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Kyle Joseph.