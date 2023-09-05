Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley names his side to take on Barrow in the Seasiders' EFL Trophy opener
Blackpool have named their team to take on Barrow in their opening group game of the EFL Trophy.
Neil Critchley has made nine changes for the fixture in Cumbria, with Karamoko Dembele among those to come in- with the 20-year-old making his debut.
Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Doug Tharme, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Karamoko Dembele, Jensen Weir, Kenny Dougall, Matty Virtue, Dominic Thompson, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale.
Substitutions: MacKenzie Chapman, Matthew Pennington, Kwaku Donkor, Albie Morgan, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Jake Beesley, Kylian Kouassi.