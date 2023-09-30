Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley makes two changes for the game against Barnsley at Oakwell
Blackpool have named their team to take on Barnsley at Oakwell.
The Seasiders, who head into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Reading, are still searching for their first win away from Bloomfield Road in League One this season.
For this afternoon’s game, Callum Connolly and Jensen Weir come into the starting 11 for Matthew Pennington and Matty Virtue.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, Owen Dale, Jensen Weir, Ollie Norburn, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dominic Thompson, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery.