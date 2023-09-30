News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Jaguar drives on tram tracks and hits woman before fleeing scene
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

Blackpool FC team news: Neil Critchley makes two changes for the game against Barnsley at Oakwell

Blackpool have named their team to take on Barnsley at Oakwell.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders, who head into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Reading, are still searching for their first win away from Bloomfield Road in League One this season.

For this afternoon’s game, Callum Connolly and Jensen Weir come into the starting 11 for Matthew Pennington and Matty Virtue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, Owen Dale, Jensen Weir, Ollie Norburn, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi.

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dominic Thompson, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Shayne Lavery.

Related topics:BarnsleyNeil CritchleyOakwellCallum ConnollyLeague OneReading