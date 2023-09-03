News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Blackpool FC: Second League One manager sacked with Celtic legend Scott Brown departing Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have parted company with head coach Scott Brown.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 10:48 BST

The Fishermen have only picked up one point in their opening league six games, and currently sit 23rd in the table.

Assistant head coach Steven Whittaker also departs Highbury alongside the former Celtic captain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the club said: "Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the first team management."

Most Popular
Fleetwood Town have sacked Scott Brown (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport)Fleetwood Town have sacked Scott Brown (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport)
Fleetwood Town have sacked Scott Brown (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport)

Blackpool were due to take on Fleetwood next Saturday, but the game has been postponed due to the number of international call-ups in the Cods squad.

Brown, who had been in the role since last summer, becomes the second manager in League One to lose their job this season.

Dean Holden was the first, after he was dismissed by Charlton Athletic last week.

Related topics:Scott BrownFleetwood TownCelticFleetwood