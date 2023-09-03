The Fishermen have only picked up one point in their opening league six games, and currently sit 23rd in the table.

Assistant head coach Steven Whittaker also departs Highbury alongside the former Celtic captain.

A statement from the club said: "Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the first team management."

Fleetwood Town have sacked Scott Brown (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport)

Blackpool were due to take on Fleetwood next Saturday, but the game has been postponed due to the number of international call-ups in the Cods squad.

Brown, who had been in the role since last summer, becomes the second manager in League One to lose their job this season.