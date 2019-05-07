Blackpool FC receivers explain next steps for sale of football club

Blackpool FC's joint receivers have reiterated their commitment to securing a new owner that will herald the start of a "new and exciting" chapter for the football club.

Now the 2018/19 campaign has come to an end for the Seasiders, focus turns to next week's deadline of May 15 for interested parties to lodge their bids.

A spokesperson for receivers Paul Cooper and David Rubin, in a statement released this afternoon, has moved to explain the next steps regarding the sale of the football club.

The statement reads: "Since the joint receivers appointment by the court on February 13, they have attempted to be as communicative and transparent about the receivership process as possible, given the bounds of confidentiality that need to be observed.

"Hilco Global was appointed on March 29 to manage the bidding process, which includes due diligence in respect of potential bidders, verifiable proof of funding and the subsequent provision of information to cleared bidders.

"As stated previously, the deadline for prospective bidders is May 15. At this time the joint receivers will carefully review all bids received and determine the most appropriate way to conclude the sale of the club and associated football assets.

"The loyal and passionate fanbase of the club are one of its most important assets and the joint receivers would like them to know that they are committed to securing a new owner for the club, which will herald the start of a new and exciting chapter in this club’s great history.

"The joint receivers will communicate further at the appropriate time."

The club was placed into receivership in February under instruction from the High Court, and it is now Cooper's task to realise the football club and its related assets to settle the debt Owen Oyston still owes to Valeri Belokon.