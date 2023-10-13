News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Blackpool FC predicted XI and bench V Stevenage: Three changes from Charlton Athletic draw with exciting forward making return

Blackpool welcome Stevenage to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders gave up a two goal lead in their 2-2 draw away to Charlton Athletic last weekend, and will be looking to return to winning ways in League One.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Stevenage have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, picking up 21 points from their opening 12 games.

Here is our predicted Blackpool starting 11 and bench:

Related topics:BlackpoolCharlton AthleticLeague One