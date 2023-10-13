Blackpool FC predicted XI and bench V Stevenage: Three changes from Charlton Athletic draw with exciting forward making return
Blackpool welcome Stevenage to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
The Seasiders gave up a two goal lead in their 2-2 draw away to Charlton Athletic last weekend, and will be looking to return to winning ways in League One.
Meanwhile, newly-promoted Stevenage have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, picking up 21 points from their opening 12 games.
Here is our predicted Blackpool starting 11 and bench: