Blackpool FC player ratings: Two players score 3/10 in poor away display against Lincoln City

Blackpool suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST

The Seasiders conceded two penalties and saw Ollie Norburn sent off in the disappointing away display.

Neil Critchley’s side have now gone four games without scoring.

Lincoln took the lead in the eighth minute, with Danny Mandroiu converting from the spot after a clumsy challenge from Marvin Ekpiteta.

Ahead of the break, the Imps doubled their advantage.

Ethan Erhahon made a driving run forward before releasing a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

During the break, Critchley made three changes to his team, with Ekpiteta, Kenny Dougall and Jake Beesley making way for Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey and Owen Dale.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t find their way back into the match and conceded a third 73rd minute.

Norburn was shown a red for his challenge, moments after his first, while Teddy Bishop slotted past Dan Grimshaw.

Here is how the Seasiders performed:

There wasn't much Grimshaw could do about the penalty or Lincoln's second.

1. Dan Grimshaw- 6

There wasn't much Grimshaw could do about the penalty or Lincoln's second. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

The defence struggled in the first half but looked slightly stronger after the break. Casey was solid enough at the back once again for the Seasiders.

2. Olly Casey- 6

The defence struggled in the first half but looked slightly stronger after the break. Casey was solid enough at the back once again for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

It was a silly challenge from the centre back to concede the penalty, with the tackle almost happening in slow motion. There was no need to go in like that, and it put the Seasiders on the back foot. Along with two of his other teammates, Ekpiteta was subbed at half time.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta- 3

It was a silly challenge from the centre back to concede the penalty, with the tackle almost happening in slow motion. There was no need to go in like that, and it put the Seasiders on the back foot. Along with two of his other teammates, Ekpiteta was subbed at half time. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Like Casey, Husband looked solid in periods, but it was an overall poor day for the defence.

4. James Husband- 5

Like Casey, Husband looked solid in periods, but it was an overall poor day for the defence. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Hamilton did produce some bright moments going forward, but once again his final product wasn't good enough.

5. CJ Hamilton- 5

Hamilton did produce some bright moments going forward, but once again his final product wasn't good enough. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Dougall was among the three subbed off at half time following a difficult opening 45 minutes.

6. Kenny Dougall- 5

Dougall was among the three subbed off at half time following a difficult opening 45 minutes. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan

It was a frustrating afternoon for the midfield, who failed to take control. Norburn was shown a straight red in the 72nd minute for stopping a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

7. Ollie Norburn- 3

It was a frustrating afternoon for the midfield, who failed to take control. Norburn was shown a straight red in the 72nd minute for stopping a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Like the other players in midfield, Morgan struggled throughout the game. He was replaced by Jensen Weir in the 80th minute with the game firmly over.

8. Albie Morgan- 5

Like the other players in midfield, Morgan struggled throughout the game. He was replaced by Jensen Weir in the 80th minute with the game firmly over. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

