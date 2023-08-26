Blackpool suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium.

The Seasiders conceded two penalties and saw Ollie Norburn sent off in the disappointing away display.

Neil Critchley’s side have now gone four games without scoring.

Lincoln took the lead in the eighth minute, with Danny Mandroiu converting from the spot after a clumsy challenge from Marvin Ekpiteta.

Ahead of the break, the Imps doubled their advantage.

Ethan Erhahon made a driving run forward before releasing a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

During the break, Critchley made three changes to his team, with Ekpiteta, Kenny Dougall and Jake Beesley making way for Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey and Owen Dale.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t find their way back into the match and conceded a third 73rd minute.

Norburn was shown a red for his challenge, moments after his first, while Teddy Bishop slotted past Dan Grimshaw.

Here is how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw- 6 There wasn't much Grimshaw could do about the penalty or Lincoln's second.

Olly Casey- 6 The defence struggled in the first half but looked slightly stronger after the break. Casey was solid enough at the back once again for the Seasiders.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 3 It was a silly challenge from the centre back to concede the penalty, with the tackle almost happening in slow motion. There was no need to go in like that, and it put the Seasiders on the back foot. Along with two of his other teammates, Ekpiteta was subbed at half time.

James Husband- 5 Like Casey, Husband looked solid in periods, but it was an overall poor day for the defence.

CJ Hamilton- 5 Hamilton did produce some bright moments going forward, but once again his final product wasn't good enough.

Kenny Dougall- 5 Dougall was among the three subbed off at half time following a difficult opening 45 minutes.

Ollie Norburn- 3 It was a frustrating afternoon for the midfield, who failed to take control. Norburn was shown a straight red in the 72nd minute for stopping a clear goal-scoring opportunity.