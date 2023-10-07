Goals from Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele were only enough for a point as Blackpool drew 2-2 with Charlton Athletic.

The Seasiders held a 2-0 lead heading into the latter stages of the fixture at the Valley, before Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor scored within a minute of each other to see the points shared.

Neil Critchley’s side had to defend for long periods during the game, with the Addicks’ persistence eventually paying off.

Charlton had the first half chance of the game, with Olly Casey putting in a crucial block to deny Alfie May.

The Seasiders were pretty quiet going forward throughout, but were able to take the lead just after the half hour mark.

Dominic Thompson played a great ball through to James Husband on the left side, with the defender steering a cross into the box.

Waiting in the middle was none other than Rhodes, who finished past Ashley Maynard-Brewer to give Critchley’s side the lead.

In the early stages of the second half, Blackpool came close to doubling their lead.

Sonny Carey fired an effort from the edge of the box, with the Charlton keeper just about getting a hand onto the ball to push it onto the crossbar.

Down the other end, Louie Watson had a half chance to pull the Addicks level, but dragged his shot wide of the target.

Shortly after, Corey Blackett-Taylor had an opportunity to score too, only to fire past the post like his teammate.

Charlton continued to pile on the pressure, with May and Tyreece Campbell both trying their luck as well.

Despite the home side throwing everything at Critchley’s side, they soon found themselves 2-0 down.

Substitute Dembele won possession back high up the field, before firing a shot towards goal, with the ball going in off the underside of the crossbar.

Despite looking as if they were in a comfortable position, things soon changed for Blackpool.

Chuks Aneke found plenty of space on the right side, before crossing into the box to May, who finished past Grimshaw, as they pulled the first goal back.

Moments later the Addicks were level, with Blackett-Taylor cutting inside from the left and unleashing a superb strike into the top corner to make it 2-2.

Both sides had further opportunities to steal the three points.

Albie Morgan saw an effort deflected over the bar, while Grimshaw produced a superb save to stop the ball from going past him for a third time.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw- 7 There was nothing Dan Grimshaw could do about either goal. For the first he was beaten from close-range, while the second was a fantastic strike into the top corner. He was on hand with a superb save towards the end to stop Charlton from going ahead.

Matthew Pennington- 6 It had been a solid afternoon for the Blackpool defence until a crazy few minutes near the end. They had been able to soak in a lot of pressure, but fell apart all at once as they allowed two quick-fire goals from the home side.

Olly Casey- 6 Olly Casey made a number of big challenges for the Seasiders. During the first half he made a vital block to stop them from falling behind. Despite that, it was a collapse from the defence in the second half, with Charlton eventually breaking through.

James Husband- 6 Like his defensive colleagues, Husband defended well for the majority of the game to frustrate the home side. He produced a number of important blocks, before Charlton found their way through.