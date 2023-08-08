A Jake Beesley brace helped Blackpool on their way to a 2-0 win against Derby County at Pride Park.

The victory sees the Seasiders progress to the second round of the EFL Cup.

After a dominant first half, Neil Critchley’s side had to work hard in defence after the break to secure the result and didn’t look like giving up the lead.

The first goal of the evening came after six easily, with Beesley placing a cross past the keeper.

A second soon followed, with an error at the back from Callum Elder proving the Blackpool striker with a simple second.

The Seasiders enjoyed a dominant period of play during the opening 45 minutes, while in the second half they worked as a unit at the back.

Here is how they performed:

1 . Richard O'Donnell- 7 The goalkeeper looked comfortable when called into action but didn't have to deal with too many challenging efforts. Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

2 . Callum Connolly- 8 Callum Connolly enjoyed a really solid night at the back for the Seasiders, and was a rock as part of the back five. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Oliver Casey- 7 The centre back worked hard in defence, with his highlights including a good block to deny Conor Washington in the first half. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . James Husband- 7 Captaining the side, Husband was pretty solid throughout his 73 minutes on the pitch. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

5 . Andy Lyons- 6.5 It was a solid night for Lyons, who played his part in both defence and attack. Photo: Joe Giddens Photo Sales

6 . Matty Virtue- 7 Virtue was part of Blackpool's midfield unit, who worked incredibly hard to help the defence in the second half. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

7 . Kenny Dougall- 7 The Australian helped to orchestrate the Blackpool midfielder and won a number of battles against a lacklustre Derby. Photo: Joe Giddens Photo Sales

8 . Sonny Carey- 7 The midfielder made a fantastic break during the first half, and put the ball on a plate for Owen Dale, who couldn’t finish off the move. He also had a good chance of his own ahead of the break, but fired just past the post. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales