Neil Critchley states Blackpool are ready for a tough test against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

The Seasiders travel to Adams Park on Saturday afternoon, as they look to build on their 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic prior to the international break.

Critchley is wary of the threats Wycombe possess, with the Blues heading into this game on the back of a strong run of results.

“It’s a tough test,” he said.

“They’ve done very well this season and have always been a difficult team to play against.

“You know what to expect from them.

“They’ve got a team full of experience and they’re in good form.

“They’ve won three of their last four- they're a hard team to play against and haven’t conceded many goals recently.

“They’ve always got a threat with Sam Vokes and Garath McCleary. They’ve got (Josh) Scowen in midfield, and there’s Joe Jacobson when he’s fit.

“They’ve got experience in their squad and they know what to do.

“It’s a tough game but I think we’re ready, I’ve been encouraged by some of our performances.

“We’re unbeaten so far at home, but we need to go on the road and start picking up the three points.”

Blackpool are set to come up against a familiar face this weekend, with Richard Keogh among those in the Wycombe ranks.

The centre back spent the 2021/22 Championship campaign with the Seasiders, and made a big impact during his 12 months at Bloomfield Road.

“He was a key player,” Critchley added.

“Sometimes you don’t understand how good someone is, on and off the pitch, until you bring them in.

“He was so influential and so good with people.“He’s been there, seen it, done it.

“He’s still a great professional, he never missed a day's training and looked after himself.

“He was a great guy and a great person as well.

“The Blackpool fans took him to their hearts and rightfully so, because he was so passionate about his football.