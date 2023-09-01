Neil Critchley believes new signing Karamoko Dembele will provide Blackpool with more flexibility and bring a different dimension to their game.

The 20-year-old has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Brest.

Critchley has been impressed by what he’s seen so far from the winger- who could make his debut for the Tangerines in the game against Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re really excited,” he said.

“He trained on Thursday and you could see his quality straight away.

“He has a love of football and a love of the game- he wants the ball and takes it in any situation.

“He’s got really close control and good feet.

“He’s probably had a slightly frustrating time out in France, which can happen.

“He comes here looking to showcase himself and prove who he is.

“Young players, through no fault of their own, might not get opportunities at the right or find the right coach or the right club- and that’s not their fault.

“We’re hopeful we can provide those things for him because there’s no doubting the ability he’s got.

“If we give him the platform to showcase his ability then it’s up to him to prove who he is.

“He’s not played a lot of football in the last 12 months and we have to be mindful of that.

“I’m excited by his addition and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“It might take him a little bit of time to get going and adjust, but when he does, I think we’ve got a good player on our hands.

“He will bring flexibility to us at the top end of the pitch- he’s got a profile that we can adapt to certain games.

“He can play on the outside or the inside. He’s got an eye for finding pockets and space on the pitch.

“He just brings us a different dimension.

“He’ll be available for selection. He came on for Brest against Marseille last Saturday, so he’s fit, but possibly not enough to do 90 minutes.”

Critchley says he’s been aware of the former Celtic forward for a while.

“I saw him for England’s youth teams,” he added.

“Like all young players that catch my eye, I tried to monitor him and looked at his pathway.