Neil Critchley says the performance of Jordan Rhodes was a positive out of Blackpool’s 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

The striker came on for his debut in the game against the Imps in the 26th minute after Shayne Lavery was forced off with a hamstring problem.

Rhodes made the move to Bloomfield Road on Friday, after a season-long loan was agreed with Huddersfield Town.

“Jordan showed his quality when he came on,” Critchley said.

Jordan Rhodes made his Blackpool debut against Lincoln City

"He made a difference straight away, he brought something we were missing.

“The keeper made a great save from him when he nearly scored.

“He held the ball up well and brought us into the game well.

“He showed his experience and that was a positive for us today.

“He’s in good condition and is a good professional- you can see that by looking at him.