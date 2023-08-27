News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley gives his verdict on Jordan Rhodes' Seasiders debut

Neil Critchley says the performance of Jordan Rhodes was a positive out of Blackpool’s 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The striker came on for his debut in the game against the Imps in the 26th minute after Shayne Lavery was forced off with a hamstring problem.

Rhodes made the move to Bloomfield Road on Friday, after a season-long loan was agreed with Huddersfield Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jordan showed his quality when he came on,” Critchley said.

Jordan Rhodes made his Blackpool debut against Lincoln CityJordan Rhodes made his Blackpool debut against Lincoln City
Jordan Rhodes made his Blackpool debut against Lincoln City

"He made a difference straight away, he brought something we were missing.

“The keeper made a great save from him when he nearly scored.

“He held the ball up well and brought us into the game well.

Hide Ad

“He showed his experience and that was a positive for us today.

“He’s in good condition and is a good professional- you can see that by looking at him.

“He’s had some minutes in pre-season so I’ve got no concerns about him.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyJordanJordan RhodesBlackpoolLincoln CityShayne LaveryHuddersfield Town