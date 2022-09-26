The 33-year-old, who was with the Seasiders between 2009 and 2013, took charge of the club’s U18s at the beginning of September.

Eardley states he has always been interested in coaching and is looking forward to learning on the job.

“It’s been great,” he said.

Neal Eardley during his playing days for Blackpool (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

“I’ve not been in the building for too long up to this point but the staff and everyone around have been great in making me feel welcome, as have the players.

“I’m really enjoying it. We’ve got a good group of lads we’re working hard with because ultimately we want to see them out on the pitch (playing for the first-team) one day, so we’re all pulling in the right direction with that.

“It was something I was always keen on.

“Luckily I played with a lot of lads and a lot of experienced players throughout the years that put me on that path in terms of getting my qualifications and my badges.

“Having done that towards the back end of my playing days, it’s put me in a good position going forward on the coaching side.

“I’m new to it, but I’m learning all the time and I’m looking forward to the journey.”

Eardley jokes at some point he might show the players some of the highlights from his career.

“We have a laugh and a joke about that sometimes,” he added.

“A couple of them have already mentioned the very rare goals I scored in my playing days.

“We have a bit of banter around that, which is great because you want to build those relationships with them.