The pair previously played alongside each other at Bloomfield Road, and were both part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League.

Eardly believes his and Dobbie’s experience will help to develop the Seasiders’ younger players.

He said: “Me and Dobbs obviously played together here and we spent some really good times here together as players.

Neal Eardley during his playing days (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

“Now being on the other side of it, it helps that I know it because it gives me a feel for how things are going day-to-day.

“Dobbs has been great with me. The type of man he is, the type of fella he is, he will continue to do that and we will try and bounce off each other and help each other.

“It’s all about getting the lads from the Under-18s into the development group and then hopefully with a bit of luck and some hard work along the way playing for the first-team one day.

“I was lucky enough to come in on a few occasions last season with the help of Ciaran (Connelly), the academy director, and Matt Blinkhorn and John Murphy when he was here.

“They allowed me to be in and around it which was great for me and my learning, so I knew some of the lads anyway before I came into the building.

“There’s some really good lads in there with a lot of talent, so it’s about helping them develop now.

“Me and Dobbs have been in that position at that age and I’d like to think I can really resonate with the lads - not only on the pitch but off it as well to help them as much as we can to further their careers so they go on and do really well.