Blackpool FC: Mick McCarthy discusses Callum Connolly's positional move in the defeat to Coventry

Mick McCarthy has explained his decision to move Callum Connolly into the back three during Blackpool’s defeat to Coventry.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT- 1 min read

Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Bloomfield Road leaves the Seasiders sat 23rd in the Championship table and four points from safety heading into the international break.

Jordan Thorniley went off with a concussion early on in the game, which saw Connolly drop into the defence, while Kenny Dougall came off the bench into midfield.

“You make the decisions,” McCarthy said.

Callum Connolly (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
“Yes I could have put Dom Thompson on but maybe we would have been a bit lop-sided with left footers there.

“I make my decisions. Sometimes it’s perfect and at other times maybe not.

“But come on, Kenny Dougall is an international footballer for heaven’s sakes so we shouldn’t be missing too much of Callum if he has to go into the back three.”

CJ Hamilton had an early opportunity to give Blackpool the lead on Saturday afternoon, but hit the post- and struggled with his end product throughout the match.

“He’s more of a creator than a goalscorer, that’s for sure,” McCarthy added.

“He has created some chances but that’s the difference. If you get the opportunity you have to put it away.

“If you don’t, you’re at the risk of conceding.”

The Championship season resumes after the international break on April 1, with the Seasiders making the trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End (K.O. 12.30pm).

In the previous meeting between the two, Blackpool produced a 4-2 victory at Bloomfield Road, and will be hoping for more of the same.

