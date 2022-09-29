Michael Appleton says it would be dependent on the situation of the player.

Recently, former Lincoln City midfielder Liam Bridcutt has been on trial with the club.

Appleton said: “The way sports science has taken over the football world in terms of nutrition, preparation and so on, they do work in the morning, they do work after training, they make sure they eat properly and they refuel properly.

Michael Appleton (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It depends with certain players if they’ve had game time and how many games they’ve played at that certain point of their career.

“But with someone like Liam, I know the hunger and desire he’s got to keep playing and with that he’s got an incredible personality, which rubs off on people which is what we’re looking for.”

Prior to the international break, the Seasiders were defeated 2-1 by Millwall at the Den.

Appleton reflected on the performance of Theo Corbeanu after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t get me wrong, Theo was good but he will be disappointed in his ratio of final pass, final ball, that last little bit,” he added.

“It will come and he will have better days, but what I would say is that you have to earn to get yourself into those positions in the first place and I thought he gave them a torrid time down their left hand side and our right hand side for the majority of the game.