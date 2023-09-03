Matthew Pennington says Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic was an important result for the Seasiders.

Neil Critchley’s side had led for the majority of the game following a goal from Jordan Rhodes in the opening stages, but were pegged back by a Josh Magennis equaliser in the closing stages of the game.

Well into stoppage time, Kenny Dougall was in the right place at the right time to give the Tangerines their first league win since the opening day.

“What a feeling to win it that late,” Pennington said.

Blackpool scored a late winner to overcome Wigan Athletic (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“We’ve been there and thereabouts in the last few games and not won, so it was great to do it at home.

“It was a brilliant start.

“Jordan has scored plenty in his career so it’s just one more for his tally.

“It was great movement across the front post- we’ve seen him do that a few times.

“It wasn’t a nice feeling to concede late on when we were looking to see the game out, but we showed great character to get back and win the game.

“It made it a great feeling to nick it at the end.

“Wigan are a good team so it’s nice to get one over them today- it’s a statement from us.

“I really enjoyed it. It was important for the group, especially when we don’t have a game next week.

“It’s something to build on.

“The celebrations were amazing.”