The 20-year-old joined the club on loan from Manchester City during the January transfer window, and has made 12 appearances in the Championship since.

Rogers, who has previously enjoyed spells with Bournemouth and Lincoln City, admits he’s quickly grown an understanding of how important three points can be during his time at Bloomfield Road.

“I’ve loved it. I’ve got on with the place straight away,” he said.

Morgan Rogers (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“On the pitch it’s not always been easy but it’s a challenge of something I’ve not experienced before, so it’s about dealing with that, managing it and having to be ready to make an impact on the game.

“A win means so much more because they don’t come as often as if you’re at the top end of the division, so that feeling after a win is massive which is something we want to replicate as much as possible.”

In the last few weeks, Mick McCarthy has played Rogers up front in the Seasiders’ attack.

“I’ve liked it,” he added.

“It’s different. I’m not really used to it but I like playing up front with Jerry (Yates).

“He’s easy to play with. You just bounce off him and go with it, so I enjoyed it and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Blackpool currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points from safety with eight games remaining.

