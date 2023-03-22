News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Manchester City loanee Morgan Rogers discusses his time with the Seasiders so far

Morgan Rogers says he is enjoying his time with Blackpool and embracing each new challenge that comes his way.

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 1 min read

The 20-year-old joined the club on loan from Manchester City during the January transfer window, and has made 12 appearances in the Championship since.

Rogers, who has previously enjoyed spells with Bournemouth and Lincoln City, admits he’s quickly grown an understanding of how important three points can be during his time at Bloomfield Road.

“I’ve loved it. I’ve got on with the place straight away,” he said.

Morgan Rogers (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Morgan Rogers (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Morgan Rogers (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
“On the pitch it’s not always been easy but it’s a challenge of something I’ve not experienced before, so it’s about dealing with that, managing it and having to be ready to make an impact on the game.

“A win means so much more because they don’t come as often as if you’re at the top end of the division, so that feeling after a win is massive which is something we want to replicate as much as possible.”

In the last few weeks, Mick McCarthy has played Rogers up front in the Seasiders’ attack.

“I’ve liked it,” he added.

“It’s different. I’m not really used to it but I like playing up front with Jerry (Yates).

“He’s easy to play with. You just bounce off him and go with it, so I enjoyed it and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Blackpool currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points from safety with eight games remaining.

The season resumes after the international break on April 1, with the Seasiders making the trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End (K.O. 12.30pm).

