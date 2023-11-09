News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC loan round-up: Midfielder impressing in Scottish Championship, stunning FA Cup goal, and non-league regulars

A number of Blackpool players are currently out on loan.

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT
Rob Apter is among the players currently out on loanRob Apter is among the players currently out on loan
Seasiders youngsters have been picking up game time and experience in a range of different places.

Some are elsewhere in the EFL, while others are experiencing non-league football.

Here's how the out on loan players have been performing so far this season:

Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes is currently working under Jim Bentley at Southport in National League North.

The 20-year-old has made eight appearances for the Sandgrounders so far this season.

During that time, he's scored twice, as well as providing one assist.

His latest goal came in a 3-3 draw away to Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night.

In the past, Holmes has also previously spent time with FC United, Chorley and Fylde.

Rob Apter

Rob Apter is currently in League Two with Tranmere Rovers.

The 20-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Birkenhead club.

His most recent game came in the FA Cup, where he produced a superb finish in a 4-3 defeat to Stevenage- expertly lifting the ball over the keeper.

Zak Emmerson

Zak Emmerson is currently in National League South with Eastbourne Borough.

In nine appearances, the 19-year-old has scored four goals.

The Sports are currently struggling for form, and sit 21st in their division.

Alex Lankshear

Alex Lankshear is on loan with Dorking Wanderers in the National League, but has only featured once.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore has recently had his loan spell with Chorley extended until January.

The 19-year-old has featured 12 times for the Magpies in National League North so far this season.

Owen Moffat

Owen Moffat has been impressing for Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

The midfielder has scored two goals in seven appearances, with both strikes coming in a 2-1 victory over Greenock Morton on Friday night.