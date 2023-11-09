Blackpool FC loan round-up: Midfielder impressing in Scottish Championship, stunning FA Cup goal, and non-league regulars
A number of Blackpool players are currently out on loan.
Seasiders youngsters have been picking up game time and experience in a range of different places.
Some are elsewhere in the EFL, while others are experiencing non-league football.
Here's how the out on loan players have been performing so far this season:
Brad Holmes
Brad Holmes is currently working under Jim Bentley at Southport in National League North.
The 20-year-old has made eight appearances for the Sandgrounders so far this season.
During that time, he's scored twice, as well as providing one assist.
His latest goal came in a 3-3 draw away to Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night.
In the past, Holmes has also previously spent time with FC United, Chorley and Fylde.
Rob Apter
Rob Apter is currently in League Two with Tranmere Rovers.
The 20-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Birkenhead club.
His most recent game came in the FA Cup, where he produced a superb finish in a 4-3 defeat to Stevenage- expertly lifting the ball over the keeper.
Zak Emmerson
Zak Emmerson is currently in National League South with Eastbourne Borough.
In nine appearances, the 19-year-old has scored four goals.
The Sports are currently struggling for form, and sit 21st in their division.
Alex Lankshear
Alex Lankshear is on loan with Dorking Wanderers in the National League, but has only featured once.
Jack Moore
Jack Moore has recently had his loan spell with Chorley extended until January.
The 19-year-old has featured 12 times for the Magpies in National League North so far this season.
Owen Moffat
Owen Moffat has been impressing for Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.
The midfielder has scored two goals in seven appearances, with both strikes coming in a 2-1 victory over Greenock Morton on Friday night.