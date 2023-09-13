News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: How does the Seasiders' opening six games compare to their last League One campaign?- in pictures

Blackpool return to League One action this weekend following the international break.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

Neil Critchley’s side travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Just over a month into the campaign, the Tangerines currently sit in 12th on nine points.

The last time Blackpool played at this level they won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ opening six games compare to their last League One campaign:

Blackpool started the current season with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion- with Shayne Lavery scoring a brace.

1. GAME ONE (2023/24)

Blackpool started the current season with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion- with Shayne Lavery scoring a brace. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth in their opening game of the 2020/21 season.

2. GAME ONE (2020/21)

Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth in their opening game of the 2020/21 season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Blackpool drew 0-0 away to Exeter City in their second outing of this season.

3. GAME TWO (2023/24)

Blackpool drew 0-0 away to Exeter City in their second outing of this season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

CJ Hamilton scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Swindon Town at Bloomfield Road.

4. GAME TWO (2020/21)

CJ Hamilton scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Swindon Town at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -

The Seasiders played out a 0-0 draw with Port Vale- leaving them on five points after three games.

5. GAME THREE (2023/24)

The Seasiders played out a 0-0 draw with Port Vale- leaving them on five points after three games. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Gillingham.

6. GAME THREE (2020/21)

Blackpool suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Gillingham. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

