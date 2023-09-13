Blackpool return to League One action this weekend following the international break.

Neil Critchley’s side travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Just over a month into the campaign, the Tangerines currently sit in 12th on nine points.

The last time Blackpool played at this level they won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ opening six games compare to their last League One campaign:

1 . GAME ONE (2023/24) Blackpool started the current season with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion- with Shayne Lavery scoring a brace. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2 . GAME ONE (2020/21) Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth in their opening game of the 2020/21 season. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

3 . GAME TWO (2023/24) Blackpool drew 0-0 away to Exeter City in their second outing of this season. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

4 . GAME TWO (2020/21) CJ Hamilton scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Swindon Town at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport -

5 . GAME THREE (2023/24) The Seasiders played out a 0-0 draw with Port Vale- leaving them on five points after three games. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth