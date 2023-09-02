Blackpool FC: Here is our predicted line-up for this afternoon's game against Wigan Athletic
Blackpool welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
The Seasiders have failed to score in their last five matches in all competitions, and were on the end of the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City in their last League One outing.
Neil Critchley could hand Karamoko Dembele his debut in the game against Shaun Maloney’s side, while Jordan Rhodes will be looking to build on his first appearance for the club.
Here is our predicted line-up:
