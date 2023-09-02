News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Here is our predicted line-up for this afternoon's game against Wigan Athletic

Blackpool welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

The Seasiders have failed to score in their last five matches in all competitions, and were on the end of the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City in their last League One outing.

Neil Critchley could hand Karamoko Dembele his debut in the game against Shaun Maloney’s side, while Jordan Rhodes will be looking to build on his first appearance for the club.

Here is our predicted line-up:

Dan Grimshaw has kept four clean sheets so far this season.

1. Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has kept four clean sheets so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Olly Casey has impressed this season.

2. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has impressed this season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Marvin Ekpiteta will be among the players hoping to rediscover some form.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta will be among the players hoping to rediscover some form. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

James Husband is a key part of the Seasiders defence.

4. James Husband

James Husband is a key part of the Seasiders defence. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

CJ Hamilton has had his critics this season but has been a regular presence for the Tangerines.

5. CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has had his critics this season but has been a regular presence for the Tangerines. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Albie Morgan will hoping to have an impact in midfield.

6. Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan will hoping to have an impact in midfield. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Ollie Norburn is available for selection again after serving a one-match ban.

7. Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn is available for selection again after serving a one-match ban. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Sonny Carey had bright periods from the bench in last week's loss to Lincoln.

8. Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey had bright periods from the bench in last week's loss to Lincoln. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

