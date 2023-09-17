Blackpool FC: Here are some of the standout stats from the Seasiders' defeat to Wycombe Wanderers- in pictures
Blackpool were defeated 2-0 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan were both on the scoresheet for the home team against the Seasiders- who have only picked up one point in their opening three outings on the road in League One this season.
Despite showing some brighter signs towards the end of the game, Neil Critchley’s side never looked like a true threat in the contest.
Here are some of the standout stats from the game (courtesy of SofaScore):
1 / 2