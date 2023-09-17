News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Cops officially investigating claim juror offered £20k to fix trial
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Blackpool FC: Here are some of the standout stats from the Seasiders' defeat to Wycombe Wanderers- in pictures

Blackpool were defeated 2-0 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan were both on the scoresheet for the home team against the Seasiders- who have only picked up one point in their opening three outings on the road in League One this season.

Despite showing some brighter signs towards the end of the game, Neil Critchley’s side never looked like a true threat in the contest.

Here are some of the standout stats from the game (courtesy of SofaScore):

Blackpool had 65 percent of possession in their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

1. Possession

Blackpool had 65 percent of possession in their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
The Seasiders had 11 shots with only two on target, with seven off and two blocked. Meanwhile, the home side had 10, with four on target.

2. Shots

The Seasiders had 11 shots with only two on target, with seven off and two blocked. Meanwhile, the home side had 10, with four on target. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Both sides had one big chance each.

3. Big chances

Both sides had one big chance each. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
The keepers made two saves each.

4. Saves

The keepers made two saves each. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Blackpool made 528 passes (78 percent accurate), while Wycombe made 296 (65 percent accurate).

5. Passes

Blackpool made 528 passes (78 percent accurate), while Wycombe made 296 (65 percent accurate). Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Blackpool made 12 tackles while Wycombe made 11.

6. Tackles

Blackpool made 12 tackles while Wycombe made 11. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersBlackpoolLeague OneNeil Critchley